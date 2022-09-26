Eagle Park Brewing acquires Milwaukee Brewing Company

article

Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Company announced on Monday, Sept. 26 the acquisition of Milwaukee Brewing Company.

A news release says under the terms of the purchase agreement, Eagle Park will acquire Milwaukee Brewing Company’s intellectual property, recipes and branding. The company will produce Milwaukee Brewing’s flagship beers under the brand’s original name, albeit with a modern design refresh. New seasonal and year-round recipes will continue to be developed under the Milwaukee Brewing name.

Production will temporarily be moved to Eagle Park’s Muskego facility, and its Hamilton facility will serve as a temporary taproom for Milwaukee Brewing while the search begins for the brewery’s new home in the city of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Brewing

Many favorite taproom traditions will return when a new facility is identified for Milwaukee Brewing. An estimated 6,500 barrels of Milwaukee Brewing beers will be produced in 2023, bringing Eagle Park’s total annual production to more than 14,000 barrels.

Max Borgardt, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Eagle Park Brewing, issued the following statement in a news release:

"The cans will look a little different, but Milwaukee Brewing will continue to produce the quality beers that the city has come to expect over the years. At the same time, this gives the Eagle Park brand the opportunity to focus on what it’s best at – making cool and innovative beers and spirits."

