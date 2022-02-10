EAA Winter Flight Fest skiplane fly-in postponed

article

The EAA Winter Flight Fest skiplane fly-in has been postponed one week due to lack of snow. However, the indoor activities will continue as scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The indoor portion is held at the EAA Avation Museum in Oshkosh, open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a variety of activities throughout the facility.

All activities are included with regular admission. Those activities include:

Virtual flight experiences: Soar through the sky via virtual reality goggles

Wright Flyer simulator: Take the controls of the first powered airplane at Kitty Hawk

Paper airplane launcher: Fold your best creation and see how it flies

X-Planes: Create your own X-Plane and test it through various obstacles

Para-rescue challenge: Kids design a miniature parachute and test it in a wind tunnel

Indoor model airplane flying: Discover what it takes to build and fly a radio-control model

Meet Aviore: EAA’s Stan Lee-created superhero, who will sign his comic books

There will also be an airplane model building contest. It is open to all ages with no entry fee, with divisions for ages 1-12, ages 13-18, and 19-and-up. Contestants can build their models prior to Feb. 12, but must have their models registered by 1 p.m. Judging begins at 2 p.m., with winners announced immediately afterward.

In addition, EAA is offering a family membership discount for first-time family members of $40, which includes free year-round entry to the EAA Aviation Museum, as well as hundreds of other museums nationwide as part of the Association of Science-Technology Centers’ Travel Passport Program.

The skiplane fly-in portion of the Winter Flight Fest has been reset to Saturday, Feb. 19, at the museum’s Pioneer Airport. If conditions allow the event to take place that day, it will be open to the public at no charge (regular admission will be charged for those also going to the museum).