EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh set to reopen to the public on Aug. 3

OSHKOSH -- The EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, which has been closed since late March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen on a limited basis beginning Monday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m.



A news release says the museum will have limits on the size of groups and total number of visitors allowed in the facility at any time. In addition, high-touchpoint areas and exhibits will remain closed and higher levels of cleaning and disinfecting are part of the reopening process throughout the facility.



Among the temporary changes in effect at the museum as it reopens are:





Additional information regarding the museum’s reopening and temporary restrictions is available at EAA.org/museum.