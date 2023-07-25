EAA AirVenture Oshkosh plane crash, pilot hospitalized

article

A plane crash during EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh sent the pilot to the hospital Tuesday morning, July 25.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. near the runway at Wittman Regional Airport.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson said the plane lost power shortly after takeoff and crashed on its left wing in a field.

The pilot was the only person on board and was able to get out on his own. Officials said he is expected to be OK.

This week's EAA AirVenture has brought thousands of planes to the Oshkosh area.