Electric scooter injuries approach record highs; 'use them safety'

The Brief Local hospitals tell FOX6 they're experiencing a surge in e-scooter-related injuries. It comes as Milwaukee leaders have take up new rules for the popular rentals. Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee trauma coordinator Rachel Zyntch says injuries from e-scooters and e-bikes are commonly associated with ones experienced from motorcycles.



As Milwaukee Common Council members address new proposals on Lime Scooter regulations, local hospitals tell FOX6 they're experiencing a surge in e-scooter-related injuries.

Doctors say the more e-scooters are being used, the more ER visits they're seeing.

Scooter injuries

What we know:

Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee has seen a surge in ER visits over a three-year period. Patient numbers climbed from 15 in 2023 to just over 40 in 2024, before more than doubling to 93 visits in 2025.

In just the first five months of 2026, the number of ER visits were already at 60.

Children's Wisconsin tells FOX6 News they're also seeing an increase in injury reports, and say common injuries include burns, concussions, facial and dental trauma and even some organ damage.

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Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee trauma coordinator Rachel Zyntch says injuries from e-scooters and e-bikes are commonly associated with ones experienced from motorcycles.

What they're saying:

"Scooters can be fun and if you use them safely, you’re less likely to get hurt. I think they’re a good addition to the city, but we just have to be safe on them," said said Rachel Zientek. "Following the rules on the road. You have to ride them on the roads, paying attention, not texting and scootering. Only having one person on a scooter. Most of them are only rated for one.'

E-scooters started popping up around the city in 2019. Proposals are still under review to address safety regulations for e-scooters.

Last week, the city's Public Safety and Health Committee approved a fine increase for riding on sidewalks from $20 to $200, which still needs to be approved by the full council.

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