'E-commerce booming' amid COVID-19, record $9B spent on Black Friday

Thanksgiving 2020 marked a record weekend for holiday shopping, and amid the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest sales weren't in stores, but online.

It was a busy weekend at The Corners of Brookfield, but the virus changed the way people did their shopping.

With holiday lights greeting shoppers, it feels like any other holiday season in Brookfield.

"We’ve worked really hard to create an environment where people do feel safe," said Elizabeth Clappier with The Corners of Brookfield.

Changes have been made at the outdoor mall due to COVID-19, from mask requirements to store capacity restrictions, with both customers and store leaders changing the way they do business.

"There’s a lot of options to keep the holiday shopping going," said Clappier.

At the Kendra Scott store, Black Friday came with a twist -- with deals lasting 10 days!

"Christmas started early this year, and most shoppers are probably already done with their Christmas shopping," said Sarah Lorenz with Kendra Scott.

Like many retailers, at The Corners of Brookfield, online sales were way up during Thanksgiving weekend 2020.

"Our e-commerce business is booming like crazy, and our stores are able to provide online shopping and shipping to them," said Lorenz.

U.S. shoppers spent a record $9 billion, with the biggest increase in sales happening online, while brick and mortar stores saw a 52% drop.

"We want the holidays to be as much like they used to as possible," said Clappier.

The Corners of Brookfield aims to draw customers in at a time when everything has changed.

"We know things are different this year, but we can bring some holiday spirit to the community, then that’s what we’re all about," said Clappier.

Store leaders noted customers taking advantage of things like curbside pickup to avoid large crowds while still getting their shopping taken care of.