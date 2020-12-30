Expand / Collapse search

DWD: Wisconsin unemployment claims backlog has been cleared

By AP author
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development officials said Wednesday they've assigned the last few thousand undecided unemployment claims to adjudicators.

The agency said that all remaining claims with eligibility problems over 21 days old have now been assigned to adjudicators, who will work to resolve the issues. The department didn't say how many claims adjudicators will have to deal with but reports indicate that number was about 5,000.

The DWD has been struggling to resolve a massive backlog of claims since the coronavirus pandemic began and businesses closed or laid off employees. Since the pandemic began the department has processed nearly 8.8 million weekly claims — more than four years' worth of claims in just nine months. As of September, nearly 100,000 Wisconsin residents had pending claims.

Republicans have heaped criticism on Gov. Tony Evers for months for failing to resolve the problem.

The governor requested DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman's resignation in September and gave the agency over to Deputy Secretary Amy Pechacek. Evers announced Wednesday that he has formally appointed Pechacek as department secretary. She said in a statement that the department should be able to resume timely claim approvals next month.

DWD officials didn't immediately respond to messages Wednesday morning.

