D'Vontaye Mitchell death: 4 men convicted to be sentenced Wednesday

article

The Brief The four men convicted in the death of D'Vontaye Mitchell will be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Brandon Turner, Herbert Williamson, Todd Erickson, and Devin Johnson-Carson all pleaded guilty. Mitchell died on June 30, 2024. According to a criminal complaint, surveillance and bystander videos showed Mitchell run into the downtown hotel's lobby that afternoon and entering a women's bathroom.



The four men convicted in the June 2024 death of D'Vontaye Mitchell outside a Milwaukee hotel will be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Brandon Turner, Herbert Williamson, Todd Erickson, and Devin Johnson-Carson all pleaded guilty.

Watch the sentencing hearing below:

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing due to its graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Case details

Dig deeper:

Erickson and Turner worked as Hyatt Regency security guards, while Johnson-Carson worked the front desk and Williamson worked as a bellhop. Aimbridge Hospitality, the company that manages the hotel, fired the four workers in July 2024.

Mitchell died on June 30, 2024. According to a criminal complaint, surveillance and bystander videos showed Mitchell run into the downtown hotel's lobby that afternoon and enter a women's bathroom. Two women later told investigators that Mitchell tried to lock them in the bathroom.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Turner and a hotel guest dragged Mitchell out of the building and into the hotel driveway, the complaint said. Turner, Erickson, Williamson and Johnson-Carson pinned Mitchell down for eight to nine minutes as Mitchell pleaded for them to stop and complained about not being able to breathe.

D'Vontaye Mitchell

Williamson told investigators that he put his knee on Mitchell’s back, adding that Mitchell was strong, wouldn’t calm down and tried to bite Erickson.

Turner told investigators he thought Mitchell was on drugs, Erickson told them that he didn't do anything to intentionally hurt or kill Mitchell, and Johnson-Carson told them none of the hotel employees thought Mitchell had stopped breathing, according to the complaint. Johnson-Carson added that he told Williamson at one point to stop applying pressure and Williamson stopped.

By the time police and emergency responders arrived, Mitchell had stopped moving, the complaint said.

Hyatt Regency hotel surveillance video related to death of D'Vontaye Mitchell

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Mitchell was morbidly obese and suffered from heart disease, according to the complaint, and had cocaine and methamphetamine in his system.

After watching video of the incident, Assistant Medical Examiner Lauren Decker determined that Mitchell suffered "restraint asphyxia" from the workers holding down his legs, arms, back and head. Essentially, they prevented Mitchell from breathing.