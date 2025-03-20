article

The Brief A second man pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in connection to D'Vontaye Mitchell's death. Mitchell died outside the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Milwaukee. Devin Johnson-Carson is one of four men who were charged in the case.



A second man, one of four charged, pleaded guilty on Thursday to misdemeanor battery in connection to the death of D'Vontaye Mitchell outside a Milwaukee hotel.

In Court:

Court records show 24-year-old Devin Johnson-Carson, who was originally charged with felony murder, is now the third man to plead guilty in the case.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Herbert Williamson, who was also originally charged with felony murder, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery earlier this month. Brandon Turner pleaded guilty to felony murder.

The fourth man, Todd Erickson, pleaded not guilty to felony murder last year.

What's next:

Johnson-Carson, Turner and Williamson are all scheduled to be sentenced in September. Erickson is scheduled to go to trial later this year.

Hyatt Regency hotel, Milwaukee

Case details

Dig deeper:

Erickson and Turner worked as Hyatt Regency security guards, while Johnson-Carson worked the front desk and Williamson worked as a bellhop. Aimbridge Hospitality, the company that manages the hotel, fired the four workers in July 2024.

Mitchell died on June 30, 2024. According to a criminal complaint, surveillance and bystander videos showed Mitchell run into the downtown hotel's lobby that afternoon and enter a women's bathroom. Two women later told investigators that Mitchell tried to lock them in the bathroom.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Turner and a hotel guest dragged Mitchell out of the building and into the hotel driveway, the complaint said. Turner, Erickson, Williamson and Johnson-Carson pinned Mitchell down for eight to nine minutes as Mitchell pleaded for them to stop and complained about not being able to breathe.

Williamson told investigators that he put his knee on Mitchell’s back, adding that Mitchell was strong, wouldn’t calm down and tried to bite Erickson.

Turner told investigators he thought Mitchell was on drugs, Erickson told them that he didn't do anything to intentionally hurt or kill Mitchell, and Johnson-Carson told them none of the hotel employees thought Mitchell had stopped breathing, according to the complaint. Johnson-Carson added that he told Williamson at one point to stop applying pressure and Williamson stopped.

Hyatt Regency hotel surveillance video related to death of D'Vontaye Mitchell

By the time police and emergency responders arrived, Mitchell had stopped moving, the complaint said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Mitchell was morbidly obese and suffered from heart disease, according to the complaint, and had cocaine and methamphetamine in his system.

After watching video of the incident, Assistant Medical Examiner Lauren Decker determined that Mitchell suffered "restraint asphyxia" from the workers holding down his legs, arms, back and head. Essentially, they prevented Mitchell from breathing.