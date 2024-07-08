Hyatt Regency Milwaukee death; attorney representing family speaks

Attorney Ben Crump held a news conference on Monday, July 8 in Milwaukee. He's representing the family of Dvontaye Mitchell, who died after security guards tried to restrain him outside a downtown Milwaukee hotel.

The 43-year-old man's family is asking for community support and for his story to reach the masses. They said he did not deserve to die the way he did, and they want more answers and accountability.

Dvontaye Mitchell

Family remembers Mitchell

Loved ones held a vigil and balloon release in remembrance of Dvontaye Mitchell on Saturday, July 6. They gathered outside the Hyatt Regency hotel on Kilbourn Avenue; it's where Mitchell took his last breath.

The family said they want the community and elected leaders to support their cause – not wanting to see another life end the same way.

Mitchell's wife has retained an attorney. Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney who represented George Floyd's family, is representing the Mitchell family.

Hotel video

Cellphone video shows Dvontaye Mitchell underneath what looks like four security guards who are trying to restrain him outside the hotel. In the video, Mitchell appears to be saying "Help" and "I'm sorry."

Police said Mitchell walked into the hotel and caused a disturbance. Witnesses said he locked himself inside a bathroom with a woman. His family said he struggled with mental illness.

Hyatt Regency hotel, Milwaukee

"I don’t care what it is that they’re saying he did. Whatever it was, he didn’t deserve to be killed," Nayisha Mitchell said.

"We really want to call for a boycott of this hotel. They murdered my brother on these grounds," said Darrell Giles, Dvontaye Mitchell's brother.

Ongoing investigation

The Milwaukee Police Department said its homicide unit is investigating Dvontaye Mitchell's death, and the case is not yet criminal.

Hyatt issued a statement saying a third-party operator is investigating, and the involved employees are suspended. Mitchell's family wants more.

FOX6 reached out to MPD for an update on where the case stands Saturday, but did not hear back.