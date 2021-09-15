Dulce Alavez disappearance: Police release new photo of girl missing for almost 2 years

article

Police have released an updated rendering of Dulce Maria Alavez to show what she may look like today, just shy of two years since her disappearnce.

Alavez has been missing since September 16, 2019 when she vanished at a park in Bridgeton, N.J. Thursday will mark two years since she was last seen.

Despite the passage of time, family and community members are still holding out hope she will be returned home safely.

Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen near Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16, 2019.

A year after Dulce's disappearance, her mother spoke to FOX 29's Jason Martinez.

"I love her and miss you a lot and I’m not going to stop until I find you and you get home for us," her mother said at the time.

Alavez would now be seven years old in 2021.

The reward for information leading to Dulce's whereabouts stands at $75,000. D

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

Search for Dulce Maria Alavez continues 1 year since disappearance

Search continues for Dulce Maria Alavez nearly 5 months after disappearance; $75K reward offered

Family, community gather at Bridgeton City Park as search for Dulce Maria Alavez continues 1 year later

Massive search continues for Dulce Maria Alavez; $35K reward offered

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

