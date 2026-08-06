Milwaukee police eye downtown bar building for 'public safety use'

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The Brief Milwaukee police are considering using a former downtown bar for "public safety use." Dukes on Water and Varsity closed at Water and Juneau earlier this year. MPD confirmed it is in talks with the building's new owner about the space.



The Milwaukee Police Department said it’s in talks with the new owner of a former entertainment district bar for the department’s use of the space, in an area that’s been plagued by violent crime in recent years.

Dukes on Water, Varsity closed

The backstory:

The former Dukes on Water and Varsity, two adjoining bars on the northwest corner of Water and Juneau, closed this past spring. In May, the bar’s owner told FOX6 the building was sold, and they passed on signing a new lease.

Will police take over old bar?

What we know:

Urban Milwaukee first reported on Wednesday that MPD would set up shop in the former tavern.

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MPD told FOX6 News in an email: "The Milwaukee Police Department is in conversation with the property investors about an appropriate public safety use of the space. We are not accommodating interviews as we continue to review plans."

On Thursday, FOX6 News saw contractors doing work inside the building, which dates back to 1874.

Workers going in and out of former Dukes on Water building at Water and Juneau

What we don't know:

MPD did not clarify what a possible "public safety use" could entail. It's not clear what work was being done on Thursday or if it has anything to do with the police department's conversation with the property owner.

Who owns the building?

Dig deeper:

State records show the property was sold in early July to 1207 North Water, LLC, an entity that was created on May 11 of this year.

Records show the organizer of 1207 North Water, LLC is Kendall Breunig. Breunig is the owner and principal of Franklin-based Sunset Investors, a real estate, development and construction firm. An email to Breunig was not immediately returned.

"The space has been offered to MPD by the property owner," Ald. Bob Bauman told FOX6, whose district includes Water Street. "I do not know if MPD has accepted the offer."