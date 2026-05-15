The Brief Dukes on Water, and the adjoining bar Varsity, will close "for good" on Friday. Management raised concerns over safety and violence on Water Street. Ald. Bob Bauman said he "never heard" from the bar's owner about issues.



An institution of downtown Milwaukee's bar scene for more than two decades will close its doors for good on Friday night, May 15.

Last call

What they're saying:

The Instagram page for Dukes on Water and Varsity, two adjoining bars at the corner of Water and Juneau, announced they were closing "for good" on Friday.

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In an email to FOX6 News, the owners said they had an amazing run, but the building was sold, and they passed on signing a new lease. They thanked all who've added to the corner bar's story over the past 22 years.

Management also raised serious concern over safety, saying the area has become increasingly violent with "chaos unfolding weekly" on Water Street.

The other side:

Ald. Bob Bauman represents downtown. In a statement in response to Dukes' closing, he said:

"Suffice it to say that my office has never heard from the owner/operator of Dukes. We have received no comments, complaints, suggestions or requests for assistance. Maybe MPD or the Mayor’s office has received those communications.

"The information the council relies on to make policy decisions on this topic comes from MPD and other downtown stakeholders such as BID 21, MSOE, Westown BID, Hammes Partners, and VISIT Milwaukee."

Dukes on Water

Downtown decisions

The backstory:

The owners also accused Milwaukee's Common Council of "passing the buck" in targeting food trucks as a means of trying to prevent issues on Water Street.

A Milwaukee ordinance would have required downtown food trucks to close at 10 p.m. each night and stay closed until 6 a.m. In other parts of the city, it set an 11 p.m. curfew.

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That change was set to take effect last Saturday, but after a food truck owner sued, a judge ordered the ordinance be put on hold until the next court hearing, which is set for June 10.

What's next:

Dukes management said the focus now should be less on the bar's end and more on what it's going to take to make people feel safe and grow the entertainment district.

End of The Estate

Dig deeper:

While the last day of Dukes on Water is Friday, FOX6 News also learned another institution of the city's nightlife will soon shutter.

The Estate, commonly referred to as The Jazz Estate, posted on Facebook that its final show will be Saturday, June 27. They will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights until then. A grand farewell at the Murray Avenue club is scheduled for June 28.