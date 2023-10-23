Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 28 in Wisconsin

article

Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications at Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 28. Over 140 events are planned across Wisconsin.

In addition to providing a safe, convenient, and environmentally responsible way to dispose of medications, Drug Take Back Day educates the public about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal.

"The simple step of cleaning out your medicine cabinet and properly disposing of unwanted medications can help in the fight against the opioid epidemic," said Attorney General Kaul. "I encourage Wisconsinites to participate in this fall’s Drug Take Back Day."

Medicine that has been used or expired should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not removing pharmaceuticals, so trace amounts are found in rivers and lakes.

GUIDELINES:

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the label or blacking out personal information on the label of the plastic pill container or by putting the medication into a clear sealable plastic bag. Blister packages without the medications being removed are also acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.