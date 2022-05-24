Drug, firearms case: Milwaukee man sentenced, 12+ years federal prison

article

Jeffrey Jones of Milwaukee was sentenced in federal court this month to more than 12 years in federal prison for drug and firearm offenses.

The court sentenced Jones, 37, to 150 months imprisonment and four years’ supervised release after Jones pled guilty to the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine – and possession of eight firearms after having been convicted of a felony offense.

According to court records, Jones was responsible for the distribution or attempted distribution of approximately 1.69 kilograms of fentanyl, at least 60 grams of heroin, at least 14 grams of methamphetamine, and at least 485 grams of marijuana. Upon the execution of search warrants at Jones’ residence and at his "stash" house, law enforcement located controlled substances, five pistols, two rifles, a revolver, and a large amount of U.S. currency.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department.