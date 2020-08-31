Operation Legend results in drug, gun charges against Milwaukee man

A federal grand jury indictment has been issued against Jeffrey Jones of Milwaukee as part of Operation Legend, officials announced.

The indictment alleges Jones, 35, distributed heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, and that he possessed methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it. If convicted of these charges, Jones faces a mandatory ten years of imprisonment and up to a lifetime of imprisonment.

Jones is additionally charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces up to ten years of imprisonment for possessing a firearm as a felon, and a mandatory five years of imprisonment up to a lifetime of imprisonment for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug distribution.

This case was brought under Operation Legend, a Department of Justice initiative to fight violent crime in Milwaukee and other cities that have experienced an increase in crime rates. A news release says Operation Legend has directed significant additional federal funding and agents from the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service to the Milwaukee area to work with state and local officers to combat violent crime.

This case was investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as part of the Safe Streets Task Force.