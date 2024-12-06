Drone show fills sky outside Children's Wisconsin; floats, gift giveaways

The Brief Northern Lights Drone Shows will fill the sky outside Children's Wisconsin on Thursday night. Along with the drone show, there was also holiday floats on the ground and gift giveaways for the children. Northern Lights Drone Shows is a partner of the Christmas Carnival of Lights show in Caledonia.



Children and their families were treated to a drone show on Thursday night, Dec. 5 at Children's Wisconsin.

Northern Lights Drone Shows filled the sky with a 150-drone show displaying holiday themes. Along with the drone show, there were also holiday floats on the ground and gift giveaways for the children.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Northern Lights Drone Shows is a partner of the Christmas Carnival of Lights show in Caledonia. Together, with Country Christmas and the Ingleside Hotel, they combine to produce this event for the children and families of Children's Wisconsin.