Driving in snow: ‘Takes a lot longer to slow down’

The roads were a mess across southeast Wisconsin Thursday, Feb. 16 as snow fell.

A FOX6 crew on the road for most of the day saw seven spinouts.

The snow brought out shovelers and plows.

Logan Smart, a tow truck driver working near Sturtevant, was busy with crash calls. He just started the gig a few weeks before this storm, but he said growing up in Wisconsin prepared him well.

"Definitely be aware of your surroundings," said Smart. "It’s going to take a lot longer to slow down just like it takes a lot longer to speed up. Definitely keep your eyes open and keep a lot longer travel distance between you and the car in front of you."