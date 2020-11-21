Driver treated after vehicle went into river in Mequon

article

A driver was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening after a vehicle ended up in the Milwaukee River Saturday morning, Nov. 21.

It happened on River Road near Grace Avenue.

Mequon police and fire officials responded to the scene with an ambulance, dive equipment and exposure suits for cold water entry.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was located and treated.

Fire officials then entered the water in the exposure suits in order to ensure there were no other occupants in the vehicle -- and none were found.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to this.