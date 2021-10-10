Driver struck I-43 Plainfield Curve median, seriously hurt

A driver suffered serious injuries after striking the median wall on I-43 northbound in the Plainfield Curve, sheriff's officials said Sunday, Oct. 10.

It happened just before the Howard Avenue off-ramp.

According to MCSO, the driver was out of the vehicle when first responders arrived and was being treated at the scene, with a full freeway closure initiated. Vehicles traveling north are exiting at Layton Avenue and vehicles traveling east are exiting at 27th Street.

The circumstances leading to the crash are under investigation.