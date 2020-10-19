Driver sought after pursuit ends in crash near 40th and Fairmount

article

Police gave chase to a driver who fled an attempted traffic stop near N. 48th Street and W. Fairmount Avenue around Sunday night, Oct. 18. The high-speed pursuit started shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle near 40th and Fairmount. The impact caused the fleeing vehicle to also hit a third vehicle parked along the street.

Photo: FOX6 Viewer Brandon

The driver fled on foot and is sought by police.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.