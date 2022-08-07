Driver shot on I-94 EB near 25th Street

A driver was shot on I-94 EB Sunday night, Aug. 7 near the 25th Street off-ramp, shutting down the freeway.

Sheriff's officials diverted all eastbound traffic off the freeway at 35th Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. The freeway reopened around 9:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.