Driver loses control of car, strikes sign before rolling over

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 5 near 8th and North. It happened around 12 a.m.

Police say a driver lost control of their vehicle, swerved, and struck a sign in the median. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to roll over and came to rest on its roof.

No injuries were reported.  

