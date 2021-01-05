Driver loses control of car, strikes sign before rolling over

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 5 near 8th and North. It happened around 12 a.m.

Police say a driver lost control of their vehicle, swerved, and struck a sign in the median. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to roll over and came to rest on its roof.

No injuries were reported.