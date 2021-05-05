Driver intentionally slams into vehicle, several shots fired: police

Milwaukee police are investigating a reckless endangering safety incident that occurred on Tuesday, May 4 near Hampton and Sherman. It happened at approximately 12:35 p.m.

According to police, the suspect intentionally struck the victim’s vehicle with her vehicle. An unknown suspect intentionally fired several shots.

No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.