Driver hits utility pole, street sign in Milwaukee, utility pole hit pedestrian
MILWAUKEE - A crash in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 27 left a pedestrian wounded. It happened around 7:40 a.m. near Congress and Appleton.
What we know:
According to police, a van swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle and collided with a utility pole and a street sign.
The utility pole struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 15-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries.
No other injuries were reported and no one was cited.
