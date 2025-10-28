Expand / Collapse search

Driver hits utility pole, street sign in Milwaukee, utility pole hit pedestrian

By
Published  October 28, 2025 10:19am CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred on Monday, Oct. 27, 
    • Police say a van swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle and collided with a utility pole and a street sign. 
    • The utility pole struck a pedestrian. 

MILWAUKEE - A crash in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 27 left a pedestrian wounded. It happened around 7:40 a.m. near Congress and Appleton. 

What we know:

According to police, a van swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle and collided with a utility pole and a street sign. 

The utility pole struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 15-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No other injuries were reported and no one was cited.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

MilwaukeeNews