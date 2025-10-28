Driver hits utility pole, street sign in Milwaukee, utility pole hit pedestrian

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred on Monday, Oct. 27, Police say a van swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle and collided with a utility pole and a street sign. The utility pole struck a pedestrian.



A crash in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 27 left a pedestrian wounded. It happened around 7:40 a.m. near Congress and Appleton.

What we know:

According to police, a van swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle and collided with a utility pole and a street sign.

The utility pole struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 15-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported and no one was cited.