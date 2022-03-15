Expand / Collapse search

Driver crashes into Milwaukee porch; mistakenly pushed gas pedal

Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that happened in a neighborhood on N. 52nd Street just south of Vine on Monday, March 14.

Officials say around 3:40 p.m., a driver was backing up – and pressed the gas instead of the brake. The vehicle then struck a residence. 

Nobody was hurt.

