Driver crashes into Milwaukee porch; mistakenly pushed gas pedal
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that happened in a neighborhood on N. 52nd Street just south of Vine on Monday, March 14.
Officials say around 3:40 p.m., a driver was backing up – and pressed the gas instead of the brake. The vehicle then struck a residence.
Nobody was hurt.
