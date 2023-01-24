Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m.

The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the wreck appears to be traveling faster than the speed limit while in the center lane. Moments later, the speeding car approached a slower vehicle, the driver loses control of the car, and the vehicle slams into a guardrail on the driver's side – just prior to the Becher Street exit.

Crash into guardrail on northbound I-94/43 near Becher Street

MCSO officials say the driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The crash forced authorities to shut down the right lane of northbound I-94/43 while the wreck was cleared.