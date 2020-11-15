Driver arrested for OWI after hitting MCSO squad on I-94

A 45-year-old Watertown man was arrested for OWI after hitting a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy's squad car and fleeing the scene on westbound I-94 near Mitchell Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Officials say the squad was parked with its lights activated while conducting a lane closure for construction around 1:15 a.m. when a pickup truck deviated from its lane and struck the front driver's side quarter panel of the squad.

The pickup was stopped a short time after fleeing the scene on Mitchell Blvd.

The driver displayed signs of impairment and was arrested after a failed field sobriety test. A failed breath test showed him to be over twice the legal limit, according to officials.

No one was injured in the crash.

The driver was charged with his first OWI, hit-and-run and deviation from his designated lane.

The crash remains under investigation.