Drive-thru in Waukesha looks to help, honor military members

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many organizations are celebrating and honoring military members.

With Veterans Day just days away, one group held an alternative event on Saturday morning, Nov. 7 where the community helped make a difference.

Providing generosity on the homefront for those on the frontlines, community members went to Schuetze Recreation Center in Waukesha on Saturday, making drop-offs by the carload.

"Lots of comfort items, shampoo conditioner, people have brought coloring books, pencils socks, lip blam snacks that we can ship overseas to the service members," said Joanna Adamicki, special events coordinator for Waukesha's Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.

This year, the 9th Annual Operation Honor Veterans Day event is different.

"Normally we would host a big dinner and have a program and military band and we can’t do that this year because of a pandemic, so we switched to a drive-thru care package drive," Adamicki said.

The pandemic has caused a shift in the original plan, but the drive-thru proved to be just as beneficial.

"Because of the response we’ve gotten, we may want to do this again in the future," said Adamicki.

The City of Waukesha Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department partnered with Operation Homefront to bring a little joy for the holidays.

"We tried to include cards, and thank you notes and things like that from school-age children, and then before we pack them and ship them we try to include holiday candy things to make sure they remember we are home thinking about them and appreciate their service," Darcy Clardy, Operation Homefront senior director, said.

The 9th Annual Operation Honor Veterans Day event in Waukesha holds a drive-thru collection of items for military members.

It was a small gesture for those who sacrifice so much for others.



"It's nice to provide them with something in a package and make them feel like you care," said Adamicki.

If you know someone deployed overseas, contact Joanna Adamicki at 262-524-3737 or jadamicki@waukesha-wi.gov with the name and address information to have a package sent to them.

For a full list of requested items, please visit the City of Waukesha website.