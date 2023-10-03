Drive-thru flu shot clinics available select Saturdays
MILWAUKEE - Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network are offering opportunities for you to get your fall flu shot – during drive-thru clinics.
According to a news release, the flu shot provides many benefits, including keeping you from getting sick with flu and reducing the severity of the flu if infected.
Drive-thru flu clinic schedule
- F&MCW Menomonee Falls — Town Hall Health Center. Saturday, Oct. 7, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. - noon.
- Froedtert West Bend Hospital. Saturday, Oct. 14, 8 a.m. noon.
- F&MCW Moorland Reserve (New Berlin). Saturday, Oct. 14, 8 a.m. - noon.
Before you get your flu shot
- Flu shots are available for individuals over the age of 6.
- Masks must be worn. Recommend wearing a short-sleeved shirt.
- A vaccine consent form must be completed. Consent forms will be available at the drive-thru but individuals are encouraged to complete ahead of time.
- Most insurance plans are accepted. Before arriving, please check with insurance regarding coverage.
- Individuals do not have to be a patient registered at Froedtert & MCW health network.
- Cash is not accepted and alternative locations are listed at the end of the release.
- Children who are especially afraid of shots or anyone with special needs is encouraged to use one of the health center or pharmacy options.
For more information about how to safely receive a flu shot, visit Froedtert.com/flu.