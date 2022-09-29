Drive-thru flu clinics available select Saturdays

article

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network are offering opportunities for you to get your fall flu shot – during drive-thru clinics.

A news release says a flu shot provides many benefits, including keeping you from getting sick with flu and reducing the severity of the flu if infected.

F&MCW Menomonee Falls — Town Hall Health CenterSaturday, Sept. 24, Oct. 8, 8 a.m.-noon.

F&MCW West Bend HospitalSaturday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m.-noon

F&MCW Moorland Reserve (New Berlin)Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m.-noon

Before you get your flu shot

Flu shots are available at drive-thru clinics for individuals over the age of 6.

Masks must be worn. Recommend wearing a short-sleeved shirt.

vaccine consent form must be completed. Consent forms will be available at the drive-thru but individuals are encouraged to complete ahead of time.

Most insurance plans are accepted. Before arriving, please check with insurance regarding coverage.

Individuals do not have to be a patient registered at Froedtert & MCW health network.

Cash is not accepted and alternative locations are listed at the end of the release.

Children who are especially afraid of shots or anyone with special needs is encouraged to use one of the health center or pharmacy options.

Remember, children ages 6 months to 5 years of age are also eligible to receive a flu shot – though not at the drive-thru clinics. Contact a primary care provider to learn more.

For more information about how to receive a flu shot, you are invited to visit Froedtert.com/flu.