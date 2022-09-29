Drive-thru flu clinics available select Saturdays
MILWAUKEE - Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network are offering opportunities for you to get your fall flu shot – during drive-thru clinics.
A news release says a flu shot provides many benefits, including keeping you from getting sick with flu and reducing the severity of the flu if infected.
Drive-Thru Flu Clinic Schedule
- F&MCW Menomonee Falls — Town Hall Health CenterSaturday, Sept. 24, Oct. 8, 8 a.m.-noon.
- F&MCW West Bend HospitalSaturday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m.-noon
- F&MCW Moorland Reserve (New Berlin)Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m.-noon
Before you get your flu shot
- Flu shots are available at drive-thru clinics for individuals over the age of 6.
- Masks must be worn. Recommend wearing a short-sleeved shirt.
- A vaccine consent form must be completed. Consent forms will be available at the drive-thru but individuals are encouraged to complete ahead of time.
- Most insurance plans are accepted. Before arriving, please check with insurance regarding coverage.
- Individuals do not have to be a patient registered at Froedtert & MCW health network.
- Cash is not accepted and alternative locations are listed at the end of the release.
- Children who are especially afraid of shots or anyone with special needs is encouraged to use one of the health center or pharmacy options.
- Remember, children ages 6 months to 5 years of age are also eligible to receive a flu shot – though not at the drive-thru clinics. Contact a primary care provider to learn more.
For more information about how to receive a flu shot, you are invited to visit Froedtert.com/flu.