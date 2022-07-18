Dream Flight for Veterans in Waukesha

They were honoring veterans through flight in Waukesha today.

It was a flight to remember for 16 local veterans.

"Thank you for your service. Just relax and let us do all the work," said Jeff Klosky, a Dream Flight pilot. "It’s a very little thank you to give them a great experience as they’re in their older years."

The Dream Flight organization allows veterans around the country to experience a flight in a classic war aircraft—for free.

"It creates a magical experience with the wind in your face and able to see everything around you," said Klosky.

Dale Shulman

Creating lifelong memories for veterans and Capri Community members like Dale Shulman.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"It was a delightful flight. The view was beautiful up there. We flew over Pewaukee Lake and my goodness, the boats were out. It was a great day," said Shulman, a Korean War Veteran.

All were able to bring their families to witness the magic.

"He got to go up there at 90 years old. It was amazing, I thought they did a great job," said Elizabeth Prince, his daughter.

‘I was older than the airplane!" he said.

A small thank you for a big sacrifice.

"Thanks for the ride. Thanks for your service and thanks for flying with me today."

If you or someone you know would like to participate in a Dream Flight, visit their website.