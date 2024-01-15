Expand / Collapse search

27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration with the YMCA

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration with the YMCA

MILWAUKEE - The YMCA will hold their 27th annual MLK ceremony at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Monday, Jan. 15.

Senator Tammy Baldwin, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, student winner of the Youth Development Writing Contest, non-profit winners African American Breastfeeding Network and Re-Imagine Education are expected to attend the event. 

Click here for more information on the 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.



 