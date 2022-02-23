Expand / Collapse search

DPW: Salt truck crews worked continuously overnight

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works had salt truck crews work continuously through the overnight using their underbelly plows to scrap up any ice while applying salt down. 

This process was done on the residential and main streets then crews returned to those routes with the same approach as the salt product had broken up some entrenched ice. Crews also dealt with some lake effect snow.  

While temperatures are expected to be low today, the sunlight and vehicle traffic is expected to further activate the salt product that is on the pavement.

REMINDER: There were some delays Tuesday to scheduled garbage and recycling collections.  Residents with delayed service should leave their cart set out and return to storage location when emptied later this week. All residents should clear snow and ice around, on top of, and to their garbage and recycling carts to create a clear path and serviceable condition for DPW crews. 

Check milwaukee.gov/snow for changes and updates.

