DPW: Crews worked overnight clearing main routes, side streets

Milwaukee DPW crews worked through the night focusing on clearing travel lanes on main routes and side streets.

Regular garbage collection is currently scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17, however, residents may still experience some delays in garbage and recycling collection Thursday or Friday.

Residents should leave their carts at the designated collection point until emptied. Staff will be scheduled for extended work hours next week to catch up all collection services.

DPW crews ask residents to please clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts and clear a path, so the carts can be easily rolled from collection point to the truck.

Normal scheduled collection days can be found at https://city.milwaukee.gov/sanitation/GarbageRecyclingSchedules.