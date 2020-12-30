Expand / Collapse search

DPW: 269 pieces of equipment deployed to tackle snow in Milwaukee

Crews with the City Milwaukee Department of Public Works were hard at work Wednesday, Dec. 30 cleaning up following a winter storm. DPW officials said Wednesday morning 269 pieces of equipment were deployed to tackle the main and side streets.

Garbage and recycling collections have been suspended as a result of the snow.

DPW says around 3 a.m. they transition from General Ice Control to General Plowing with roughly 100 garbage trucks with front plow blades -- bringing their current equipment count to 269. 

At this time, they are addressing borth arterial and residential streets. 

