DPW: 269 pieces of equipment deployed to tackle snow in Milwaukee

Crews with the City Milwaukee Department of Public Works were hard at work Wednesday, Dec. 30 cleaning up following a winter storm. DPW officials said Wednesday morning 269 pieces of equipment were deployed to tackle the main and side streets.

Garbage and recycling collections have been suspended as a result of the snow.

DPW says around 3 a.m. they transition from General Ice Control to General Plowing with roughly 100 garbage trucks with front plow blades -- bringing their current equipment count to 269.

At this time, they are addressing borth arterial and residential streets.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android