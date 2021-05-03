Expand / Collapse search

Shots fired at Midtown Center in Milwaukee, 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after dozens of shots were fired at Midtown Center, located near 60th and Capitol in Milwaukee, Sunday night, May 2. Another shooting happened just blocks away. 

The shooting at Midtown Center happened around 11:30 p.m. Police say the victims, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year old Milwaukee man are being treated at a local hospital.  The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Shooting near 60th and Capitol in Milwaukee

Another shooting happened around 12:13 a.m. near 53rd and Vienna.  Police say the victim, a 37-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries.  The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Shooting near 53rd and Vienna in Milwaukee

 Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App for a cash reward. 

