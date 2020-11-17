Dozens of families will celebrate Thanksgiving in new homes thanks to Acts Housing

Dozens of area families will celebrate Thanksgiving in their new homes thanks to nonprofit Acts Housing
MILWAUKEE - As we approach a holiday season unlike any other, dozens of area families will celebrate Thanksgiving in their new homes thanks to nonprofit Acts Housing. Brian is in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood learning more about a program that’s helping dreams come true.
About Acts Housing (website)
Acts Housing makes it possible for families with barriers (credit, savings, financial, language, etc.) to become homeowners. We provide home buyer and financial counseling, real estate brokerage, and rehab expertise.
One of Acts Housing’s paths to homeownership is helping families finance the purchase, repair and rehab of formerly vacant and distressed properties
Through Acts Lending, we offer purchase and rehab loans for families who have been locked out of the traditional mortgage market and are purchasing distressed homes.
