Dozens of families will celebrate Thanksgiving in new homes thanks to Acts Housing

As we approach a holiday season unlike any other, dozens of area families will celebrate Thanksgiving in their new homes thanks to nonprofit Acts Housing. Brian is in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood learning more about a program that’s helping dreams come true.

About Acts Housing (website)

Acts Housing makes it possible for families with barriers (credit, savings, financial, language, etc.) to become homeowners. We provide home buyer and financial counseling, real estate brokerage, and rehab expertise.

Through Acts Lending, we offer purchase and rehab loans for families who have been locked out of the traditional mortgage market and are purchasing distressed homes.