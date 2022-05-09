Dozen Milwaukee weekend shootings, community action pledge circulated

After another violent weekend across Milwaukee, with nearly a dozen shootings within 48 hours, community members are fed up. One man is taking matters into his own hands.

A lot of Milwaukeeans talk about the loss of a neighborhood feel. Many don't even know their next-door neighbor. One southsider thinks if that mindset changes, it could reduce violence.

"I’m a believer that good can come out of bad," said Michael Grimmer.

Grimmer hopes to reduce violence in his own way, with a community action pledge.

"I feel this is a way to get neighbors to know one another, and if they know one another, they’re more likely to trust one another," said Grimmer.

He's teaming up with community activist Tracey Dent. The two will knock on doors in high-crime areas, leaving a piece of paper as an act of hope.

"The thinking is they’re going to be more motivated," said Grimmer. "They just suffered some pain."

Dent explained the slogan.

"People power – use it or lose it," said Dent.

It will be similar to a neighborhood watch program.

The effort comes after more than a dozen people were shot and at least two people died in weekend shootings.

Grimmer said the effort addresses concerns about retaliation.

"There’s ideally going to be a name on here that they can contact if they don’t want to contact the police directly," said Grimmer.

It's a push towards helping neighbors get to know each other on a block-by-block basis.

"Whatever that block's need is, that’s where the neighbors need to come together and say, ‘How can we resolve this as a community?’" said Dent.

The goal is for each block to meet every two to three weeks to get to know each other and build trust.