Downtown Racine is hosting their 2nd annual Beer & Bacon Walk

Brian is in Downtown Racine with a sample of some of the dishes that Dewey’s will have ready for you during Downtown Racine Corporation’s 2nd Annual Beer & Bacon Walk.

About Beer & Bacon Walk (website)

Enjoy an afternoon of sampling local beer all brewed in SE Wisconsin paired with bacon-infused finger foods!

Calling all craft beer and bacon lovers. The Downtown Racine Corporation is hosting their second Beer & Bacon Walk on Saturday, November 6th from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stroll the sidewalks of Main and Sixth Streets and sample delicious brews from local breweries paired with bacon-infused bites at twenty downtown locations. Mark your calendars and set your alarms because tickets are expected to sell out fast!

Ticket information:

$30 General Admission tickets: Admission to the event and 5oz sample glass

$40 VIP ticket: Admission to the event and 16oz pint glass, one free full-pour and exclusive meal discounts including $5 to the Maple Table and a free bacon-infused shot at Marci's on Main.