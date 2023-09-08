Milwaukee water main break, downtown repairs 'nearly complete'

article

A downtown Milwaukee intersection is expected to fully reopen next week as crews continue to repair a water main that broke Aug. 30.

The city expected some vehicle traffic and The Hop streetcar to reopen Friday afternoon. Crews will continue to install new pipe and repair We Energies infrastructure through the weekend.

Additional work to repair concrete encasement, which protects a segment of the We Energies steam infrastructure, is expected to be done by Monday at the latest.

Street pavement restoration and all vehicle traffic is expected to be open by Wednesday night, the city said – two weeks after the water main break.

"Repairs are nearly complete," said Milwaukee Water Works Superintendent Patrick Pauly.

The city said a water main break released an estimated 1.6 million gallons of water, and the "complex utility infrastructure" underground caused a number of challenges.