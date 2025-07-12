Downtown Milwaukee overnight shooting; 1 killed, 4 injured

article

One person was killed, and four people were injured in a shooting in downtown Milwaukee just after midnight on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after midnight, five people were shot in the area of Water and Michigan.

A 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, about 30 years of age, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Three other victims, aged 39, 34, and 32, were also taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.