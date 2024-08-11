Downtown Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run, 32-year-old killed
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in a hit-and-run in Downtown Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Aug. 11.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the incident happened at 2:49 a.m. near Water and Knapp.
A 32-year-old was walking in the street when they were struck and killed by an unknown vehicle heading northbound.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The striking vehicle fled the scene.
MPD tips
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.