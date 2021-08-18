Downtown Milwaukee dog park: Fundraising campaign begins

article

Fundraising efforts for what will be downtown Milwaukee’s first public dog park kicked off on Wednesday, Aug. 18 with the launch of a new website and fundraising portal – mkedogpark.com.

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, Historic Third Ward BID #2, Downtown Neighbors Association (DNA), and other partners are working to build the new dog park under I-794, between the Milwaukee River and Plankinton Avenue, along Clybourn Street.

A news release says the vacant site would be transformed into a 12,000-square-foot dog run with a publicly accessible Riverwalk extension. Proposed features of the park, designed by GRAEF, include separate small and large dog areas, synthetic turf with irrigation to ensure cleanliness, water stations, agility stations, public art, and opportunities for community programming and prominent donor recognition.

Donation categories on the project’s website vary widely to allow for all levels of support, with dog park swag and onsite donor recognition accompanying some of the categories. Donations greater than $2,500 can be coordinated directly through Milwaukee Downtown, Inc. All donations will support the pre-development, construction, maintenance and operations of the downtown dog park.

Organizers are looking to raise an estimated $750,000 through donations and sponsorships to bring the dog park project to fruition. Applicable grant opportunities are also being pursued.

More information on the project, a portal for donations that may be tax-deductible, and sponsorship opportunities, are available at mkedogpark.com.