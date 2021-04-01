Downtown Milwaukee DMV to reopen for driver's license, ID services

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles will be resuming select services at the downtown Milwaukee DMV service center starting Monday, April 5.

Beginning Monday, the center will offer driver's license and ID-related services at the location near 6th and Wells. It will be open Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To ensure safe social distancing, DMV limits the number of customers in the service center and provides only the services mentioned above. All vehicle-related services must be done online at wisconsindmv.gov, by mail or through a DMV third-party agent.

New services are added regularly to DMV’s numerous online options which may reduce the need for an in-person visit.

The Milwaukee Downtown DMV Service Center is one of six permanent DMV locations serving Milwaukee County. This DMV location was temporarily closed to follow Department of Administration COVID-19 protocol for state office buildings.

