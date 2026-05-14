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The Brief A mural in honor of Bob Uecker is coming to downtown Milwaukee. Local artist Mauricio Ramirez has been commissioned for the mural. The mural is being installed now and is expected to be completed in June.



A mural in honor of legendary Brewers announcer Bob Uecker is coming to downtown Milwaukee.

Local perspective:

The Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District, Visit Milwaukee and Wintrust Financial Center commissioned local artist Mauricio Ramirez to depict the iconic "Mr. Baseball."

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The mural, which will be 80 feet by 100 feet, is being installed on the north facade of 731 N. Jefferson St. – between Wisconsin and Mason. Ramirez is scheduled to finish the mural in early June.

Ramirez already has 13 other murals in downtown Milwaukee, including ten utility box murals along Wisconsin Avenue. He's also the artist behind the Giannis Antetokounmpo mural on Wisconsin Avenue, just around the corner from where the Uecker mural will stand.

What they're saying:

The Milwaukee Downtown BID provided the following statements about the mural.

Bob Uecker Jr.:

"Bob loved Milwaukee, and greatly appreciated the connection he had with the city. The community’s gesture to commemorate that connection is deeply touching. This mural will serve as a reminder of the enduring relationship between the two."

Mauricio Ramirez:

"It’s a huge honor to create a mural celebrating Bob Uecker. What he means to Milwaukee and to sports broadcasting is incredibly important. I hope this mural reflects the pride and lasting impact he gave to so many people."