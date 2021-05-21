Downtown Dining Week: Menus available for preview

Milwaukee’s favorite feast returns! Menus for Downtown Dining Week, returning June 3 – 13, are now available for preview at www.downtowndiningmke.com.

The event features specially priced meals at $13 for lunch, $25 or $35 for dinner, and a new family meal option at 24 restaurants, steakhouses, bistros, and ethnic eateries in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. Curbside, carryout, and limited indoor and outdoor seating options will be available for diners to patronize safely and at their own comfort level.

As a bonus incentive for participating in Downtown Dining Week, four diners will be awarded more than $250 in dining gift certificates. To enter, participants will be asked to complete a Downtown Dining Week survey following their experience at www.downtowndiningmke.com by Monday, June 14. Four winners will be randomly drawn.

This year’s participants include: Benihana, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Café at the Pfister, The Capital Grille, Flannery’s, The Knick, The Loaded Slate, Mader’s German Restaurant, Mason Street Grill, Mo’s – A Place for Steaks, Mo’s Irish Pub, Oak Barrel Public House, Onesto, Proof Pizza, Rodizio Grill, Smoke Shack, SportClub, Third Coast Provisions, Third Street Tavern, Uncle Buck’s, Vagabond, Ward’s House of Prime, Who’s on Third and Zarletti.