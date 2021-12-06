Expand / Collapse search

Downtown Delafield’s newest men’s store

Brian is at Wingman Gifts & Supply in Delafield where the toys they sell are as unique as their tactical stockings.

If your stocking didn’t get stuffed for St. Nick’s, maybe it’s because you didn’t have the right stocking? 

About Wingman Gifts & Supply (website)

There was a time when products were made to last. So good in fact, that they could be passed down through the generations. Wingman has set a course to bring back heritage-quality items and timeless practices. The perfect blend of fashion and function. Well made - but also carry special meaning for generations. Come enjoy. Come gather. Come elevate yourself.
 

STORE HOURS
Tues-Fri, 10am-6pm
Sat, 10am-4:30pm
Sun, 11am-3:30pm
262-337-9074

Wingman Gifts & Supply has proven to be a must stop shop for guys

Brian is at downtown Delafield’s newest men’s store with watches that will keep your guy on time and looking good.