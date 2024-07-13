Dover 2-vehicle crash; 3 people hurt, including child

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said three people were hurt on Saturday evening, July 13 after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Dover.

Officials say the wreck happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hwy 75 (Beaumont Avenue) and Hwy A (Plank Road).

Kansasville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene – and began to help three people who needed medical attention – one of them, a child.

The crash involved a sedan and a Jeep. The driver and passenger in the sedan were hurt. A child passenger in the Jeep, although properly restrained in a child safety seat, was hurt. The Jeep's driver and another passenger were assessed at the scene and declined medical treatment.

Crash in Town of Dover

Officials noted this is the third crash at this intersection so far this month – and comes less than 48 hours before the intersection is to be closed down on Monday, July 15 for the construction of a roundabout.