Dousman tavern robbery, machete attack; suspect in court

Daniel Vasquez appeared in court for the first time after being charged for a machete attack and robbery at a bar in the Village of Dousman on Thursday, May 30.

Prosecutors say Vasquez was the man behind a machete attack and robbery at the Dousman House Tavern. He was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery.

The 53-year-old was wheeled inside the courtroom to hear his charges on Thursday, June 6.

The attack left Jon Knickelbein severely wounded after being hit in the abdomen, head and wrist.

"The allegations here are that he attempted probably the most gruesome attack that Waukesha County has seen in a while," Judge David Herring said. "I don't know how else to put it, some people simply enjoying a night out, to simply being attacked for no reason."

FOX6 News spoke to the family earlier this week. Jon’s wife, Amy Knickelbein, said she is devastated and he is working on recovery.

During the hearing, it was noted that Vasquez has a long criminal history dating back to 1989. The defense said that mental health issues could have played a factor in Vasquez's actions.

His bail has been set at $1 million and he is due back in court on June 26.